Friday, Sep 09, 2022

BJP gears up to make its Nabanna march a success

It has been decided that three major rallies will be taken out which will be led by its senior leaders.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh will lead a rally from College Street in Kolkata. (Representational/File)

The BJP is making elaborate plans to make its upcoming march to the state secretariat (Nabanna) on September 13 a big success, sources in the party said.

It has been decided that three major rallies will be taken out which will be led by its senior leaders. Accompanied by Union ministers of state Subhas Sarkar and Shantanu Thakur, party MP SS Ahluwalia, MLA Agnimitra Paul and senior leader Samik Bhattacharya, party state president Sukanta Majumdar will lead a rally from the Howrah station.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh will lead a rally from College Street in Kolkata. He will be accompanied by MP Jagannath Sarkar and party leaders Dipak Barman and Priyanka Tibrewal. Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari will lead the third rally from Santragachi in Howrah district. Party MPs Saumitra Khan, Locket Chatterjee and Kunar Hembram will accompany him.

Party’s central observer for West Bengal Sunil Bansal held an organisational meeting with the state leadership on Friday to finalise their plan on September 13. The route map of these rallies has been finalised and all leaders have been asked to mobilise support for the march. Workers from across the state will take part in the protests.

Bansal and other leaders visited the starting points of the 3 rallies. “We will turn this into a mass rally. The state government has no moral right to remain in power. Their leaders are involved in scams and must be punished in the court of law,” Ghosh said.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 01:10:02 am
