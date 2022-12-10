BJP fumes as traffic cop felicitated at TMC function

A controversy erupted after a traffic police officer in uniform was reportedly felicitated on the stage at a Trinamool Congress function in Bardhaman district on Thursday evening, with the Opposition BJP saying: “TMC is police and police are TMC in Bengal.”

A purported video of Golapbag traffic post OC Vishwanath Pyne appearing on the TMC stage in uniform and being felicitated and surrounded by TMC leaders and workers in the presence of local MLA Khokon Das and party’s district president Rasbihari Halder during a mosquito net distribution programme organised jointly with a local club in Khagragarh in Burdwan district soon went viral.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Nothing is surprising in this. TMC is police and police are TMC in Bengal. Police stations have become TMC offices. In the post-poll violence when our party people were assaulted and threatened, police refused to even register FIR. Under this government police act like party workers.”

Trinamool leader Joy Prakash Majumder, however, said that there was nothing wrong with it.

“Police are abused, we question them, we blame them. They are the ones who serve us 24 hours without thinking about their family. Is it a bad thing to respect the police? The Prime Minister also visited the army barracks several times and honoured soldiers. Does it discredit the army? I will suggest others, too, to felicitate police and appreciate them.”