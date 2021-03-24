BJP does not care about Adivasi welfare says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday warned the state’s Adivasi population that the BJP does not care about their welfare (Photo: ANI)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday warned the state’s Adivasi population that the BJP does not care about their welfare, saying, “In Jharkhand, BJP took away the land rights of tribal people whereas we restored the land rights of tribals here in West Bengal. I will not give up even an inch without a fight, and I will fight against BJP until my last breath, ‘khela hobe’ [the game is on].”

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief made the comments at a public meeting in Purulia district, where the BJP registered a splendid performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, turning around its fortunes in the state. Banerjee addressed public rallies in Para, Kashipur and Raghunathpur on Tuesday. The district will go to the polls in the first phase on March 27.

The chief minister announced that her Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren would address public meetings in Purulia and Bankura, which have a sizeable Adivasi population, in support of the TMC.

Taking aim at the BJP-led Centre, Banerjee accused it of selling public enterprises and said in the end only Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “factory of lies” would remain. She claimed the BJP was advertising “tall claims” about what it would do for the people of Bengal, and alleged the Opposition party had reneged on promises made in its manifestos for earlier Assembly elections in Assam and Tripura.

“They [BJP government] are closing down all central concerns. Only one factory will be there, that of Narendra Modi’s lies and the BJP’s fraud,” said Banerjee.

Blaming the BJP again for a leg injury she suffered in Nandigram during campaigning on March 10, Banerjee, who has been addressing public meetings from a wheelchair since then, said she would continue to fight on one leg. “The BJP thought an injured Mamata will not be able to go out. They do not know me. I can kick the ball out of the field even with one leg and that can go out of the boundary. I will hit the ball with one leg in such a way that they will vanish from Delhi also.”



The chief minister again warned people about possible manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and said the machines could be tampered with. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said the TMC chief was anticipating defeat in the elections and that is why she had started questioning the functioning of EVMs that brought her to power twice.

Banerjee on Tuesday asked TMC workers to check the machines twice before the polls and guard them till counting day. “If central forces ask you to leave, politely tell them that you will not leave. You will tell them that we respect you but central forces should not work for Modi ji,” Banerjee said.

The TMC chief cautioned her party workers not to accept food offered by BJP workers. “They will mix sedatives in the food and will take advantage to cast votes for the BJP,” Banerjee claimed.

She claimed that police personnel were being sent to Bengal for the elections from BJP-ruled states. Addressing women voters, the chief minister said, “This is not an election for the central government. After the election, the BJP will run away but we will remain here. So, do not vote for the BJP.”

She asked the TMC’s women supporters to make use of their cooking utensils such as ladles to throw out “outsider goons” during the polls.



The chief minister claimed that while she had done everything for West Bengal’s development, high fuel prices had put a huge burden on the public. She demanded the Centre provide cooking gas to people for free.

Slamming the BJP’s politics, Banerjee said, “The BJP basically worships riots. The reason why the BJP is not worshipped because they worship riots and riots cannot be worshipped.”

(With PTI inputs)