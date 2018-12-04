BJP dividing people along religious lines: Mamata Banerjee

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee Monday slammed the BJP leaders for describing Lord Hanuman as dalit and accused the saffron party of dividing the people along religious lines.

Addressing a public meeting at Keshiary in West Midnapore, Mamata said, “The BJP is misleading people. They are now calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit. They are showing disrespect to Hanuman. Who are they to lecture people about religion? They are dividing people in the name of Hindu and Muslim.”

The comments came days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at a poll rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar, said, “Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. He worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west.” Criticising such statements, she said BJP is now describing humans as animals.

“Ramchandra had fought and killed Ravan. We will also kill Ravan in this political battle. Those who are describing Dalits as hanumans might also describe another community as rats, cats or dogs. Now they are describing humans as animals. People will give them a befitting reply if they continue to do this,” she said.

She criticised the BJP for its name-changing spree. “You have elected a party in some gram sabhas. You do not know how dangerous they are. They will exploit you and will not do any work. They are changing names of historical places. From RBI to the CBI, all institutions have lost their credibility. They are putting BJP’s party stamp on everything,” she said.