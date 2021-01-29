BJP dividing non-Bengalis and Bengalis, says Mamata as she woos Hindi-speaking people

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused of the BJP of creating a divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis, and appealed to Hindi-speaking population in the state to support her in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The BJP is now trying to create a divide between Bengalis and non-Bengali. Its Hindu-Muslim politics has taken a backseat,” she said while addressing a a small gathering of Hindi speakers at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata.

The Chief Minister said she was ready to “do everything for the people”, but would not allow the BJP in Bengal. “You have a greater responsibility now, I want that more than Bengalis, you cast your vote in our favour, and in the future, I will show what I can do for you,” Banerjee said.

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “He read in Gujarati after seeing the teleprompter. They said they would teach us Hindi. I can teach them Hindi too. I gave recognition to Hindi, Urdu, Gurmukhi languages in our state.”

She said Hindi-language schools and colleges had been opened in tea garden areas of north Bengal where there a large number of Hindi-speaking workers are living. She said that she has an “excellent relationship” with many of her IAS and IPS officers are from other states, including Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. “If we live together throughout, why should there be a division during elections?” she asked.

Urging migrants from other states to repose faith in her, she asked Biharis, Punjabis and Marwaris not to be swayed by anyone.

On the Republic Day violence during tractor rallies in Delhi, she said she had always stood by farmers. “When everyone was afraid, I stood by farmers and said that it was not their fault but an intelligence failure on the part of the government.”

At a separate function in the city, Banerjee warned people against attempts by some miscreants to instigate riots through fake videos on social media.

Addressing a government function at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, the chief minister urged police constables, homeguards and civic volunteers to be on guard against any possible attempt to spread doctored videos through fake WhatsApp groups.

“There can be many WhatsApp groups which spread fake messages to incite riots. I will tell the police to always be on guard against any such attempt to foment trouble. They share information without verifying facts. They spread false news. Remember, they had also branded the agitating farmers in Delhi as terrorists in the past,” said Banerjee.

She announced that 680 former linkmen of terror outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation and 420 former Maoists who had surrendered and joined the mainstream were being recruited as homeguards.

Banerjee said the next of kin of 530 Maoists and KLO activists who are either dead in violence or missing would also be recruited as special homeguards.

Banerjee said 75 police personnel had died on duty during Covid-19 pandemic. “The government gave Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of the deceased policeman and a job to the next of kin. But no monetary compensation can make up the irreparable loss,” said the Chief Minister.