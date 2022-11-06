BJP distances itself from Rai’s Cooch Behar remark; Trinamool says will thwart attempts to divide Bengal

After meeting Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik Friday, Ananta Rai, who heads a faction of Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association (GCPA) that been demanding a separate Cooch Behar state comprising parts of north Bengal, claimed that the creation of a new Union Territory (UT) in north Bengal is “only a matter of time.”

The BJP, however, distanced itself from the statement, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) trained its gun at the saffron party for making attempts to divide West Bengal.

Rai said “I believe it (new union territory) will happen soon. I cannot comment on the time and date. But rest assured that the new union territory of Cooch Behar is only a matter of time,”’ Rai told reporters after his meeting with the Union minister in Cooch Behar district.

Pramanik, however, trod cautiously on Rai’s statement. “I will comment on it when the time comes,” said the Cooch Behar MP.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, however, gave no importance to Rai’s statement. “Only Ananta Rai can give answers to why he made such a comment and what he actually meant. He is not a political leader. He is a social and religious leader in north Bengal. I cannot comment on his claims. At the same time, we can say that we have received no such proposal (creation of a union territory in north Bengal) from the Centre,” said Majumdar.

The TMC, on the other hand, was quick to target the BJP while asserting that it would never allow the division of West Bengal.

“These people can hold as many meetings as they want or say whatever they want to say, but there will be no division of West Bengal,” said senior TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha.

State minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said the people of the state would shed their blood to thwart the attempt to divide the state. “If needed we will shed blood but not allow anyone to divide the state. There will be no division of Bengal,” said Hakim.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, too, said that his party would never allow the division of Bengal.

Addressing a public meeting in Malda district’s Ratua, Chowdhury said the BJP was raising the demand for political mileage in the upcoming panchayat polls.

“We will never allow the division of the state. Panchayat polls are coming, and that’s why the BJP is raising such issues. Congress will fight against any attempt to divide the state. If the people of north Bengal feel neglected, then it is the responsibility of the state government to do something about it,” said Chowdhury.