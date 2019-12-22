Those who destroy govt property will be shot, says Dilip Ghosh

The Trinamool Congress has reacted strongly to Ghosh’s statement, accusing the Midnapore MP of trying to provoke people. (Express file photo) The Trinamool Congress has reacted strongly to Ghosh’s statement, accusing the Midnapore MP of trying to provoke people. (Express file photo)

West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has said that those destroying government properties will be shot. “Dosh hok ba aksho hok, desher sompotti noshto korle guli khete hobe. Ta she Assam e hok, ba Uttar Pradesh e hok (Be it 10 or 100, those destroying our nation’s properties will get bullets, whether in Assam or Uttar Pradesh or anywhere else),” Ghosh said when asked about the deaths in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

Ghosh was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a pro-CAA rally in Bankura.

Speaking on incidents of vandalism in Bengal, where protesters targeted railways, Ghosh said, “Not a single person who was involved in destroying railway property here will be let off. There are pictures and videos. Each of them will be identified and legal action will be taken against them. The state government should pay compensation to the railways.”

The Trinamool Congress has reacted strongly to Ghosh’s statement, accusing the Midnapore MP of trying to provoke people. “His statements are meant to provoke people and disturb peace. We do not expect anything better from him or his party colleagues. Our leader Mamata Banerjee has clearly stated that we are against arson or road blockade and we believe in democratic protests against CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens),” said TMC leader Tapas Roy.

On December 17, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi had said that he has directed railway officials to “shoot at sight” anybody who causes damage to railway property.

“I strictly warn the district administrations and railways authorities concerned, as a minister, and direct them to shoot at sight anybody who destroys pubic property, including the railways,” Angadi said on the sidelines of an event in Karnataka.

