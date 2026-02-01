BJP demands SC-monitored probe into momo warehouse fire incident

The incident in Anandpur was just 7 kilometres from the seat of power in Kolkata.

Launching a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the recent fire incident at a warehouse in Anandpur, which has claimed at least 25 lives.

Alleging that the TMC-ruled state was witnessing growing misgovernance, lawlessness, and corruption, BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan described the fire incident as a “man-made disaster” and flagged fire safety violations and “government’s insensitivity”.

“A new example of the extreme limits of misgovernance is coming before us every day. Recently, the Calcutta High Court said that in West Bengal, it is not the rule of law, but the rule of the ruler that prevails. The incidents occurring every day clearly prove this point,” Paswan said.