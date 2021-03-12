BJP demands CBI probe, says many questions still remain unanswered

BJP’s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that it needs to be seen whether the incident was a “well-scripted drama” to garner votes.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said that the people of the state have seen such “drama” earlier as well. “It needs to be probed what actually happened. How come a Z-plus protectee gets attacked is a matter that has to be looked into. The state should order a CBI probe to bring out the truth,” he said.

“It needs to be seen whether it was a true incident or a well-scripted drama,” Ghosh said, referring to Banerjee’s photos on the hospital bed with her leg plastered. Ghosh said that “such a drama” to garner sympathy votes, sensing defeat, would not yield any results this time.

“The people of the state have seen such drama earlier too. Those who know they would be voted out of power can stoop to any level to get votes,” he said.

A BJP delegation led by Sabyasachi Dutta and Shishir Bajoria met Chief Electoral Officer and demanded a detailed probe into the incident.



“There are so many unanswered questions. A CM convoy usually have an ambulance. We all have seen she was taken into the car after she got injury. Where was the ambulance? We all know that there a hospital is allotted in case of any emergency during the CM’s movement. Then why she was brought to Kolkata? There are four IPS officer in her security. Where were they? We want a detailed probe,” said Bajoria.



They also demanded release for the video clippings of the accident. “We asked the poll panel to publish the video clippings, so that, everybody can understand what exactly happened there,” Dutta said.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders Samik Bhattacharya and Tathagata Roy reached SSKM Hospital to meet the Chief Minister.

With PTI inputs