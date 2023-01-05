BJP delegation meets Governor, seeks ‘free & fair’ panchayat elections

Complaining about the “deteriorating” law and order situation in West Bengal, a BJP delegation led by state unit president Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday met Governor C V Ananda Bose and urged him to ensure free and fair panchayat elections in the state and also sought his intervention into the allegations of irregularities in the implementation of PMAY-G in the state in the wake of protests in several districts.

The delegation complained to the Governor that their party leaders were facing violence from “workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress”. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accompanied Majumdar to the Raj Bhawan.

Speaking to reporters, Majumdar said, “We have urged the Governor to look into the law and order situation in the state. It has deteriorated. Opposition workers are at the receiving end of TMC activists who have unleashed terror in the state.

We have also urged the Governor to ensure free and fair panchayat elections in the state. Under the present circumstances, a free and fair poll is not possible in West Bengal under the security cover of the state police.”

The TMC, on the other hand, criticised the BJP for painting the image of the state in a bad light. “The BJP has no support of the people. The party will lose the panchayat poll in the state and they know it. BJP leaders are crying foul and making excuses for their party’s inevitable defeat,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.