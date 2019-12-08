BJP Darjeeling chief killed after his car hits truck

BJP Darjeeling district and Siliguri president Avijeet Roy Choudhury. BJP Darjeeling district and Siliguri president Avijeet Roy Choudhury.

BJP Darjeeling district and Siliguri president Avijeet Roy Choudhury was killed in a road accident late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

“He has been killed in a road accident that took place in Baharampur,” said a police officer.

Sources said his body was sent to his hometown in Siliguri on Saturday evening.

According to police, the accident took place when Choudhury was returning to his hometown from Kolkata. His driver lost control of the car and rammed into a speeding truck from behind. He was sitting beside the driver and couldn’t bear the impact of the accident. Choudhury was declared brought dead at the hospital.

According to sources, Choudhury was selected as the district president just on Friday. BJP had selected 24 people as the district presidents and Choudhury was one of them.

Sources said his close relatives had advised him against travelling by car and to take a train. However, due to non-availability of tickets he decided to return by car.

Police has lodged a case of unnatural death.

