BJP created syndicate of lynching: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday referred to the Narendra Modi regime as a “blacklisted government” and slammed the BJP for creating a “syndicate of terror and lynching” across the country.

Addressing a government programme at Arupara in Howrah, the chief minister said, “People are being divided on the basis of religion. They (BJP) are asking one person to hate another. BJP has created a syndicate of lynching and terror. They are terrorising people. People might like a politician. They might not like a politician as well. But have you seen a Prime Minister who is feared by the people? It seems as if Gabbar Singh has arrived. Even landlords and zamindars were better than this Gabbar Singh. We have to protect the country from them.”

Mamata also criticised the Prime Minister for inaugurating toilets. “Narendra Modi even goes for inaugurating toilets. Why does he seek so much publicity? He only believes in publicity, no action. When demonetisation was announced, I was the first to call it a disaster. More than 2 crore people have lost their jobs since then. We have reduced unemployment by 40 per cent. It is on record in Parliament. Modi babu only knows how to manipulate data,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief once again accused the BJP of politicising the death of jawans.

“Elections are around the corner. Hence, they are brandishing arms and weapons. They are indulging in politics over the dead bodies of jawans. We are with the armed forces. We are with the martyrs. We are in favour of peace, not riots. We stand by the people of this country. We are against Modi. We are against BJP. We are against this blacklisted government. If you dared to speak against them, you are branded as Pakistanis. We are all Pakistani, and they are the only nationalists?” she said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the first Hindi University in the state. The university will come up at Arupara in Howrah. She also announced that it would have campuses in North Bengal and Asansol.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the higher education sector in Bengal. The first Hindi University of Bengal begins its journey at Arupara,” she said.

Mamata also launched a new scheme which will provide monetary benefits of Rs 1 lakh each to 50,000 youths to start their own businesses. “I announced our government’s decision of introducing a new scheme for our youths, ‘Yuvashree Arpan’, to provide assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 50,000 youth for starting their own business,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief also said that the state health department, which is at present located at Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, will be shifted near the state secretariat in Howrah.

“Swasthya Bhawan will be shifted to a 3-acre plot behind Nabanna soon. The work for DPR has begun. New airports have come up at Malda, Balurghat, Andal and Cooch Behar. One more is coming up at Purulia,” she said.