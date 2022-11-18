BJP, Cong protest seeking Kolkata mayor’s resignation

The BJP and Congress Thursday held protest rallies in Kolkata demanding the resignation of Mayor Firhad Hakim over a spurt in the number of dengue cases in the city.

While the Congress staged a protest at Park Circus, the BJP workers demonstrated at Bowbazar. The protest was lifted after police intervened. The state health department Wednesday issued a 14-point advisory for tackling the dengue threat. The hospitals were asked to regularly monitor the patients admitted to dengue wards.

The total number of dengue cases this year has not been made public yet. The state government has maintained that all possible efforts are being made to combat the dengue outbreak and is is carrying out campaigns to make people aware of the situation.