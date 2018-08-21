BJP collects funds, relief materials for victims of ‘worst Kerala floods’

This was one of the worst floods seen by Kerala in over 50 years. (File) This was one of the worst floods seen by Kerala in over 50 years. (File)

The state BJP on Monday launched a fundraiser campaign across West Bengal for the victims of Kerala floods. Several wings of the party —Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, OBC Morcha, SC Morcha and ST Morcha— have taken the initiative to raise funds and collect materials for the flood-affected people. The initiative would continue for seven days.

“Our workers launched the campaign in our 38 organisational districts of the state. In Kolkata, we started the initiative in six places. We are receiving good response from the people. We have asked not just for funds, but also food and materials. We will send them to Trivandram through a truck or by train. The fund will be sent to the Prime Minister’s relief fund for Kerala,” state BJP Yuva Morcha president Debjit Sarkar said.

In Kolkata, the campaign was held at Shyambazar Five Point Crossing, Sealdah Station, Dum Dum Station, Esplanade and South City Mall.

