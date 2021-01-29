scorecardresearch
Friday, January 29, 2021
BJP: CM trying to create ‘Greater Bangladesh’ with ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans

In a Facebook post, Ghosh shared a poster where an image of Banerjee and stated that she was fighting for the objective of a Greater Bangladesh.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | January 29, 2021 9:44:00 am
Dilip Ghosh Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to create a “Greater Bangladesh” with “Joy Bangla” slogans at her public meetings.

In a Facebook post, Ghosh shared a poster where an image of Banerjee is shown with the caption: “The honourable person is uttering the Bangladeshi slogan ‘Joy Bangla’ which is the national slogan of Islamic Bangladesh.”

The post said, “She is fighting with the objective of a Greater Bangladesh.” Two other images of Bangladeshi actor Firdaus campaigning for the TMC in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and a Bangladeshi cricketer inaugurating a Durga Puja, organised by a TMC MLA in north Kolkata, were also attached with the post.

Reacting to Ghosh’s Facebook post, TMC MP Sougata Roy blamed the BJP for its alleged bid to fan communal clashes.

“We condemn the way the BJP is trying to create a communal divide in the state. Dilip Ghosh says a lot of rubbish every day. We don’t need to grace such statements with a response every time.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Dilip Ghosh has forgotten that the BJP has increased its strength by inducting former TMC members. This shows the bankruptcy of the BJP. They are trying to become a greater TMC in West Bengal.”

