BJP claims workers fleeing state due to attacks, TMC says ‘baseless’

BJP’s Jhargram chief Sukhamay Satpati on Wednesday claimed that many party workers have fled and taken shelter in neighbouring countries like Jharkhand and Bihar due to “relentless” attacks by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Satpati claimed that BJP workers who had won the recent panchayat elections were among those who had fled. The TMC, on the other hand, denied the allegations, saying the BJP “has no other work than to blame the ruling party”. “The TMC workers have been relentlessly attacking our workers and threatening our elected members with dire consequences if they did not join the ruling party… We have brought the matter to the notice of the state leadership,” Satpati said.

He added that the ruling party attack on BJP workers intensified after the deaths of two BJP workers in Purulia. BJP workers Trilochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar were found dead in Balarampur block of Purulia recently.

Responding to the allegations, TMC’s Purulia district president and Balarampur MLA Shantiram Mahato said, “The BJP has no other work than to blame the ruling party for every little problem in the world. They have been doing this for the last month. These allegations are baseless and aimed at maligning our image.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App