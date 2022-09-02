scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

BJP claims credit for Durga Puja’s UNESCO tag, thanks PM

The BJP has been sharing on various social media platforms claiming that Durga Puja in Kolkata had been nominated by the Narendra Modi government way back in 2019 for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status.

Narendra Modi, UNESCO, durga puja, Mamata Banejee, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsThe saffron camp claimed that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who proposed to the UNESCO that Bengal’s Durga Puja should be given a heritage tag.

The BJP on Thursday took to social media claiming credit for Kolkata’s Durga Puja getting the UNESCO’s cultural heritage tag the day Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a huge rally in the city thanking the United Nations’ body for including the annual festival on the list.

The saffron camp claimed that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who proposed to the UNESCO that Bengal’s Durga Puja should be given a heritage tag.

“Mamata Banerjee is organising a rally to take credit for the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage tag for Durga Puja. The truth, however, is that she had no role in getting the award. It was because of the efforts of Sangeet Natak Akademi, an institution under the Modi government (sic),” tweeted Amit Malviya, BJP’s West Bengal affairs co-incharge.

The BJP has been sharing on various social media platforms claiming that Durga Puja in Kolkata had been nominated by the Narendra Modi government way back in 2019 for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status. The proposal had been sent by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, which functions under the Union Ministry of Culture.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new worldPremium
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...
Savarkar, a bulbul and the misplaced metaphorPremium
Savarkar, a bulbul and the misplaced metaphor
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
More from Kolkata

The party said the Sangeet Natak Akademi had termed Durga Puja as the most important festival of West Bengal. Apart from Kolkata, the festival is observed in several states across India and even abroad, it added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 04:30:14 am
Next Story

Portuguese health minister stepping down after death of an Indian tourist is a moment to pause on

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement