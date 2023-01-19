BJP chief Nadda on Bengal visit: Modi’s govt is honest and Mamata Banerjee’s corrupt

Funds sent to West Bengal for everything from housing to public toilets do not reach the beneficiaries, BJP president J P Nadda alleged Thursday, adding that if the Centre sent an inquiry team, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would say her government was being treated like an enemy.

On his first visit to the state after being reappointed BJP president, Nadda also alleged that human trafficking, crimes against women and corruption had spiked under the Trinamool Congress’s “goondaraj” and said that only his party could save the state. “Only BJP can stop this. There is only one way, whether it is panchayat polls or Lok Sabha polls: press the lotus symbol,” he said at a public rally in Nadia district’s Bethuadahari town.

Attacking the state government over corruption, Nadda said, “When I was an MLA, my BDO used to inform me that one person’s name used to come up as a beneficiary of the Awas Yojana in two panchayat areas. Today under Modi’s government, 3 crore 60 lakh people have received houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.”

“In fact, there is corruption in the MGNREGA funds too. What kind of Bengal have you created, Didi? Modi sends money and it gets siphoned off and when the Centre sends an inquiry team, you (Banerjee) say that the Centre treats you like an enemy. You all just have to do one thing: vote for the BJP. These thieves will be identified and sent to jail too,” he said.

“Modi sarkar imandaron ki sarkar, Didi apki sarkar baimano ki sarkar (Modi’s government is an honest government while the state government is a corrupt one),” he added.

Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday night. The main aim of his visit is to strengthen the saffron party in the Lok Sabha constituencies and prepare it for the upcoming panchayat polls.

He also referred to the controversy over Justice Rajshekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court. “If the judiciary feels or a judge says that Suvendhu Adhikari is being harassed, TMC workers protest and start raising their voice against the judiciary,” he said.

After Justice Mantha gave Adhikari, the Opposition leader, protection from prosecution without the court’s permission, a section of the state’s empanelled lawyers had boycotted him.

Speaking about India’s economic growth, Nadda said, “India was at number 10. Despite the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has overtaken a nation that ruled us for about two centuries. India has now become the fifth largest economy in the world. We pipped even Japan and have become the third-largest automobile market in the world.”

Nadda also advised Banerjee not to “get angry”. “Didi gets very angry. Once I was there with her in a programme, I told Didi not to get angry. I pray to God: may good sense prevail. Didi ato raag koro na, swasth er jonno bhalo na (Didi, do not get this angry, it is not good for your health).

The BJP chief also appreciated the prime minister’s efforts to fight Covid. “When the whole world is fighting the pandemic, India has been seeing peace thanks to the protection it got through the efficient and most successful vaccination drive carried out under the leadership of PM Modi-ji,” he said.