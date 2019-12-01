West Bengal: BJP chief blames bypoll loss on lack of experience

Dilip Ghosh, who had campaigned vigorously in Kharagpur Sadar which he had vacated the seat after being elected MP in May this year, said that the bypoll result would have no impact in the 2021 Assembly election in the state. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Dilip Ghosh, who had campaigned vigorously in Kharagpur Sadar which he had vacated the seat after being elected MP in May this year, said that the bypoll result would have no impact in the 2021 Assembly election in the state. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

As some of his party leaders attributed the defeat in the Assembly bypolls to the fear among people over the NRC (National Register of Citizens), the state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday blamed it on “lack of experience”, and said that the party will try to clear “the misunderstanding” about the NRC among the people.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, two days after the bypoll results in which the TMC won all the three seats, Ghosh said, “We need to introspect and analyse the reasons for the failure in the bypolls. We did everything from holding roadshows to a door-to-door campaign. Our party workers had the right enthusiasm too. However, we lacked experience.”

Ghosh also blamed the ruling TMC for “misguiding people” in the name of NRC. “People have been misled by the TMC. A panic was created. We will clear it out and make people understand that the BJP government at the Centre will enact Citizenship Amendment law to grant citizenship to people before NRC is implemented,” Ghosh told mediapersons after holding a meeting with state unit leaders where they discussed the results.

According to sources, the party will do a seat-by-seat analysis to find out the reasons behind the party’s defeat just a few months after the General Election in which the party had surprised political pundits by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats from the state. The state unit is likely to submit a report to BJP central leadership.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had bagged all the three Assembly seats — Karimpur, Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar — in the bypolls, which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dubbed as a mandate against NRC.

Ghosh, who had campaigned vigorously in Kharagpur Sadar which he had vacated the seat after being elected MP in May this year, said that the bypoll result would have no impact in the 2021 Assembly election in the state.

“The actual fight will be in 2021. We are preparing for that… We have accepted the bypoll result and will take lessons from it too,” he said.

Ghosh also claimed that bypoll election wasn’t conducted fairly and rigging was reported from 27 booths in Kharagpur Sadar.

“We have seen Lok Sabha Election. People of Bengal have already given a message that they want a change. We are aware of that, and BJP is is preparing for the same”, he added.

Meanwhile, clashes were reported between BJP and TMC supporters ahead of Ghosh’s visit to North 24 Parganas on Saturday afternoon. The TMC supporters waived black flags to mark their protest against the BJP. Police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the mob. Some of the party workers also pelted stones at passing two-wheelers.

