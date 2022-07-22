scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Bengal: BJP carries out victory rallies in tribal belts, CM congratulates Murmu

NDA's presidential nominee, Droupadi Murmu, was on Thursday declared elected as the 15th President of India after she defeated Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha by securing 64.03 per cent votes.

By: Express News Service Written by Santanu Chowdhury | Kolkata |
Updated: July 22, 2022 4:34:46 am
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Droupadi Murmu, presidential elections, West Bengal BJP, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsPresident-elect Droupadi Murmu celebrates with her daughter Itishree in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI

The BJP on Thursday held victory rallies across the state to celebrate the election of Droupadi Murmu as the first woman tribal President of the country.

NDA’s presidential nominee, Droupadi Murmu, was on Thursday declared elected as the 15th President of India after she defeated Opposition’s joint candidate Yashwant Sinha by securing 64.03 per cent votes.

From West Bengal Assembly, where 291 MLAs cast their vote, Murmu got votes of 71 MLAs, while Sinha bagged votes of 216.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari led a rally in the tribal-dominated Lalgarh in Jhargram district along with party MLA Hiran Chatterjee.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“Congratulations to  Draupadi Murmu ji for being elected as the 15th President of the Republic of India. Greetings to the electors for choosing a “People’s President”, who truly is a reflection of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas” and symbolises Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Adhikari tweeted. Similar rallies were taken out in Malda, Bankura, Purba Medinipur, Nadia among others.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Murmu and said the country will sincerely look up to her as the “Head of State to protect the ideals of the Constitution and the custodian of our democracy. I would like to congratulate Draupadi Murmu. The country will look up to you to protect the ideals of our Constitution (sic),” she tweeted.

The TMC supported Yashwant Sinha, the joint candidate of major non-BJP parties, in the election held on July 18.

More from Kolkata

—With PTI inputs

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement