Bengal: BJP carries out victory rallies in tribal belts, CM congratulates Murmu

The BJP on Thursday held victory rallies across the state to celebrate the election of Droupadi Murmu as the first woman tribal President of the country.

NDA’s presidential nominee, Droupadi Murmu, was on Thursday declared elected as the 15th President of India after she defeated Opposition’s joint candidate Yashwant Sinha by securing 64.03 per cent votes.

From West Bengal Assembly, where 291 MLAs cast their vote, Murmu got votes of 71 MLAs, while Sinha bagged votes of 216.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari led a rally in the tribal-dominated Lalgarh in Jhargram district along with party MLA Hiran Chatterjee.

“Congratulations to Draupadi Murmu ji for being elected as the 15th President of the Republic of India. Greetings to the electors for choosing a “People’s President”, who truly is a reflection of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas” and symbolises Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Adhikari tweeted. Similar rallies were taken out in Malda, Bankura, Purba Medinipur, Nadia among others.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Murmu and said the country will sincerely look up to her as the “Head of State to protect the ideals of the Constitution and the custodian of our democracy. I would like to congratulate Draupadi Murmu. The country will look up to you to protect the ideals of our Constitution (sic),” she tweeted.

The TMC supported Yashwant Sinha, the joint candidate of major non-BJP parties, in the election held on July 18.

—With PTI inputs