BJP can’t revoke anyone’s citizenship: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on NRC

Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi government over the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Saturday said the BJP cannot revoke anyone’s citizenship.

“India is not anyone’s inherited property, and the BJP does not have any power to send anyone out of India,” he said during a public meeting at Rajabazar area on the issue of NRC.

He dared the BJP to undertake an NRC exercise in Parliament.

“They should conduct NRC in Parliament also. I am also an outsider as my father lived in Bangladesh; so, don’t be afraid of NRC,” he assured the gathering.

He said more Hindus had been left out of the NRC list than Muslims.

“We will protect you,” he said.