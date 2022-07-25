‘BJP can’t break TMC by using agencies’: Mamata lashes out over Partha Chatterjee’s arrest

Updated: July 25, 2022 7:08:24 pm
Asserting that the BJP can’t break Trinamool Congress (TMC) with the help of central agencies, West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said: “If anyone is found guilty, he or she must be punished. But I condemn the malicious campaign against me.”
Banerjee was commenting on the arrest of West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with alleged illegalities in the appointment of primary and secondary school teachers and teaching staff by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.
Saying she doesn’t support corruption or any wrongdoing, Banerjee added: “Truth must come out but within a time frame.”
Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday after being questioned for nearly 24 hours.
His close associate Arpita Mukherjee was detained for questioning and later arrested. Two others detained are being questioned.
During searches on July 22, the ED claimed to have recovered Rs 21.20 crore unaccounted cash in bundles, foreign currency, ornaments and property papers from Mukherjee’s apartment in Diamond City South, Haridevpur.
Chatterjee was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar through air-ambulance early Monday morning after complaining of “uneasiness”.
Apart from being a heavyweight minister handling various key portfolios, Chatterjee is also the TMC secretary general — the most important party role after the position of party chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
-
-
