BJP can buy a few corrupt leaders but not TMC’s dedicated workers: Mamata Banerjee

Hitting back at the BJP amid a continuing exodus of ministers and legislators from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the poll-bound West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said the saffron party could “buy a few corrupt leaders” but not her party’s “dedicated workers”.

“There is no place for corrupt people in TMC, those who wish to leave ruling party should do so immediately,” PTI quoted Banerjee as saying.

The TMC supremo’s latest remark comes after two-time Diamond Harbour MLA Dipak Haldar resigned from the party on Monday and joined the BJP. Other TMC leaders who have joined the BJP recently are Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh.

After Haldar’s resignation, Banerjee had called the BJP “a gas balloon alive only in the media” and a “washing machine” for those with ill-gotten money. She said those who quit the TMC to join the BJP in recent months did so to secure the money they had accumulated. She labeled such leaders “dacoits”.

“There is nothing to worry about. The government of ‘Ma-Mati-Manush’ [TMC slogan] will retain power in the state…BJP is a gas balloon, alive only in the media. They have money and are using agencies to put up [party] flags on the streets. Let them do so and stay alive in the media…TMC will stay alive in your hearts. You assure me this and I will ensure you a [good] future,” she had said.

She also said the opposition party doesn’t have money to pay for the travel of migrant workers but has the money to fly “corrupt leaders” in chartered planes.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP bagged 18 seats, 17 TMC MLAs, one Trinamool MP, three state legislators each from the Congress and the CPI(M), and one from the CPI have joined the saffron outfit. However, except former state Cabinet ministers Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee, none of them have resigned as MLAs.