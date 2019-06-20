BJP can also take the path of violence, if forced: Vijayvargiya

A day after Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP following the defections of her party MLAs, the BJP on Wednesday accused the state government of failing to check political violence that erupted in West Bengal after the Lok Sabha election results.

“I want warn the ruling party (TMC) here to not think that we are weak. Our party does not believe in responding to violence with violence. But if forced, we also can take the path of violence, but we believe in doing politics of courtesy,” BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said at a party meeting here.

“We want to put an end to the politics or violence in West Bengal which has been going on for over three decades. If this culture continues then what is different between us and them,” Vijayvargiya said.

Accusing the TMC of resorting to “appeasement politics”, the BJP leader said, “It is the TMC’s appeasement politics that has given rise to infiltration… But Mamata Banerjee fails to understand that these infiltrators pose a threat to the country’s internal security. The state government here do not care for the country’s security. All it cares about is how to remain in power.”

“She (Mamata) is more interested in saving her own chair rather than serving the masses. She doesn’t accept the ruling of Supreme Court, Election Commission, Niti Aayog, Prime Minister and central government. She is behaving as if Bengal is not part of India but a seperate country altogether. Just to satisfy her own ego, Mamata Banerjee is hampering the interests of the nation,” Vijayvargiya added.