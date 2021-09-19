‘BJP campaigning silently to prevent voter intimidation’

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday claimed that the party’s nominee from the September 30 Bhabanipur by-election, Priyanka Tibrewal, is campaigning in secrecy to prevent workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress from threatening voters.

Tibrewal allegedly ran into protests by supporters of the ruling party on a number of occasions while canvassing for votes. She has been fielded against Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, who lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhkari in the Assembly elections earlier this year and has to win the high-stakes bypoll to remain chief minister.

“Trinamool workers are threatening voters in housing complexes. Campaigning in secrecy means visiting homes or residential compounds to speak to voters. When we inform media persons to follow us on the campaign trail, we see a lot of police personnel shadowing us. Later, Trinamool workers visit the same areas and threaten voters,” Ghosh told reporters in Bhabanipur on Saturday. “Hence, we have been forced to change our strategy. Now, we are going door to door silently. We don’t want the non-Bengali voters to be threatened. They are scared,” Ghosh added.

Dismissing the allegation, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “They have no acceptance among voters and that is the reason why they are not campaigning openly.”

On the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate a number of times in connection with an alleged coal scam, the Trinamool spokesperson said, “Our leaders were also summoned from Gujarat to Mumbai for interrogation. But they were proved innocent. Investigating agencies will do what suits them. During interrogation here, these agencies are gheraoed and pelted with stones.”