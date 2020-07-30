BJP calls TMC ‘communal’ for lockdown on Ram temple bhoomi pujan day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of playing “communal politics” by announcing a complete lockdown on August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The state government had on Tuesday announced seven dates in August when a complete lockdown across the state will be enforced. The list of dates included August 5.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “The state government is playing with the sentiments of the people in selection of complete lockdown days. Yesterday, we saw that the dates were announced thrice following some changes. According to the government, a complete lockdown will be enforced on August 5 which is going to be a historic day in the country. On that day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya for a Ram temple. It is an auspicious day and yet the state government selected that day for the lockdown. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is playing politics over selection of lockdown days.”

Sinha claimed that such a decision was taken keeping the interest of certain people in mind. “The government announced that there will be no lockdown on August 2 — a date which had featured in the earlier announcement. If exceptions can be made in view of Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Adha) then why was lockdown announced on August 5? The state government is selecting dates for a complete lockdown with a communal angle. This is nothing but politics,” said Sinha.

TMC leaders were not available for comment. Party secretary general Partha Chatterjee did not respond to phone calls.

