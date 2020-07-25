BJP calls for rollback of ‘inflated’ power bills, protests outside offices of CESC

BJP workers protest in front of a CESC office in Kolkata on Friday. Express BJP workers protest in front of a CESC office in Kolkata on Friday. Express

BJP workers and leaders on Friday organised demonstrations outside regional offices of Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd to protest against electricity bills for June that included arrears for previous months.

Demonstrations were held in various areas of the city and other districts such as Ballygunge, Shyambazar, Bally, Titagrah, Chinsurah, and Baruipur.

State BJP Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul led the protest in Ballygunge, while state BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar took part in the demonstration in Shyambazar.

The party demanded that the power charges for April, May and June be waived. “People were greatly inconvenienced during lockdown and now this inflated electricity bill has come as an additional burden for them. We want the CESC to waive off bills for the month April, May and June. We will not accept any false promise from them,” said Majumdar.

In the bills for June, the CESC had included the average meter readings for April and May as meter readings could not be conducted at the time because of a comprehensive lockdown.

Many consumers expressed their displeasure at this move, and demanded that the CESC withdraw the bills. Following a meeting with state Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay earlier this week, the power utility company said it would send revised bills for June to consumers.

