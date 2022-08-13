BJP calls for march to Nabbana on September 7

The BJP on Friday gave a call for a march to Nabanna (state secretariat) on September 7 to put pressure on the Mamata Banerjee government following the arrest of Trinamool heavyweights — Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who participated in a protest meeting against the TMC at Esplanade, announced this on Friday.

On Thursday, TMC Birbhum chief Mondal was arrested in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case and remanded to CBI custody for 10 days. Last month, the ED arrested former state minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the alleged SSC recruitment scam. Besides them, “TMC leaders now cannot go outside their homes, because people are calling them thieves. They have lost their face and the credibility to continue as public representatives. This is just the beginning. Many corrupt TMC leaders are still roaming free. More will be sent behind bars in the days to come,” said Majumdar.

The Balurghat MP added, “On September 7, we will march to Nabann to ask direct questions to Mamata Banerjee. We will ask her to come out clean on the charges of corruption. She cannot escape now. She has to give answers to the people why her party’s leaders looted their money.”

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh also sharpened his attack on the TMC government. “Two have been sent to jail. Now, more will follow the suit. If this continues, then there will be many TMC leaders who won’t be out during Durga Puja. They will spend the festive season behind bars,” said Ghosh.