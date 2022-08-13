scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

BJP calls for march to Nabbana on September 7

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who participated in a protest meeting against the TMC at Esplanade, announced this on Friday.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 13, 2022 4:03:01 am
Sukanta Majumdar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal BJP, Union Budget, Budget 2022, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsBJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar (File)

The BJP on Friday gave a call for a march to Nabanna (state secretariat) on September 7 to put pressure on the Mamata Banerjee government following the arrest of Trinamool heavyweights — Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who participated in a protest meeting against the TMC at Esplanade, announced this on Friday.

On Thursday, TMC Birbhum chief Mondal was arrested in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case and remanded to CBI custody for 10 days. Last month, the ED arrested former state minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the alleged SSC recruitment scam. Besides them, “TMC leaders now cannot go outside their homes, because people are calling them thieves. They have lost their face and the credibility to continue as public representatives. This is just the beginning. Many corrupt TMC leaders are still roaming free. More will be sent behind bars in the days to come,” said Majumdar.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The Balurghat MP added, “On September 7, we will march to Nabann to ask direct questions to Mamata Banerjee. We will ask her to come out clean on the charges of corruption. She cannot escape now. She has to give answers to the people why her party’s leaders looted their money.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
More from Kolkata

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh also sharpened his attack on the TMC government. “Two have been sent to jail. Now, more will follow the suit. If this continues, then there will be many TMC leaders who won’t be out during Durga Puja. They will spend the festive season behind bars,” said Ghosh.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 04:03:01 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement