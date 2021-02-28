BJP blames TMC after campaign vehicles ‘vandalised’

One of the damaged vehicles in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo: Partha Paul)

A DAY after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for the Assembly elections, some campaign vehicles of the BJP were allegedly vandalised in Kolkata on Saturday. The BJP has alleged that the TMC was behind the incident.

According to sources, a group of around 20 persons vandalised the vehicles. Police sources said around 30 vehicles parked in a godown, to be used by BJP for campaigning, were targeted and a complaint has been received.

The BJP also alleged hat electronic devices, such as mobile phones, were stolen from the vehicles.

“Some people reached Kadapara area around 11 pm and attacked our ‘Parivartan Rally’ vehicles. LED TVs installed in them, mobile phones and others goods were stolen.

Following the incident, BJP’s national in-charge of Information and Technology and co-in-charge of Bengal Amit Malviya said this election would be the “tough” for the Election Commission.”

“TMC hoodlums vandalise BJP’s #LokkhoSonarBangla raths in the godown in Kadapara. Raths were damaged and LEDs stolen.This is going to be one tough election for the EC to manage given the culture of political violence perpetrated by the TMC. People of West Bengal will respond,” he tweeted.

BJP’s former national secretary Rahul Sinha visited the spot called the incident “Shameful”.

“As the days are passing, TMC’s heartbeat is increasing. We have got the CCTV footage… in the night they attacked all our vehicles. Who all are involved in the incident, we have identified them and have deposited the footage at police station. EC has also taken note of it. This is shameful. They stole mobile phones, laptops . Infact they broke the door of the bathroom as well. They keep saying “Khela hobe”, is this the khela they speak about,” said Rahul Sinha.

BJP has filed a complaint at phool Bagan police station . The complaint has been filed by Pramod Chowdhury, Mondal President, Manicktala East. “A complaint has been recieved , we are looking into it,” said a police officer who didn’t want to be named.

A video of the alleged incident was shared online by BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

“Trinamool Congress goons entered the BJP’s Kadapara (Kolkata) Godown at 11 pm without fear and damaged LED cars and also took LEDs with them. Maybe, the goons have challenged the Election Commission,” he said.

The Election Commission on Friday announced that elections in Bengal will be held in eight phases. Voting for five assembly elections will begin on March 27 while the last phase election will on April 29th.

Counting for all the seats will be held on May 2.