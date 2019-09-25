BJP blames Mamata for panic, wants her booked for ‘NRC deaths’

A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of spreading fear in the state by campaigning on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), due to which, she said, that six people have died, the BJP reiterated that she and her party, TMC, should take responsibility for the panic and that she should be booked for the “NRC-related deaths”.

Making counter-accusation that the TMC is creating fear among people of West Bengal over the NRC, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday demanded that if someone died due to related panic, then the Chief Minister should take responsibility.

“FIRs should be lodged against her. Who created this fear? Mamata Banerjee is conducting rallies in different parts of the state. The TMC is creating fear among people. If anybody dies due to the NRC panic, then Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility for that,” he said in Siliguri.

Ghosh alleged that the TMC wanted to bring back the BJP supporters to its fold and that is why they were creating an atmosphere of fear. “But people of Bengal are not foolish to believe the TMC.”

He compared the scenario with post-demonetisation panic. “Even if someone died in an accident or of any other issue, then also the TMC and other opposition parties blamed demonetisation. Now, even if someone dies of dengue, it is being linked to NRC.’’

On Monday BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha had blamed the CM for creating panic. “The six deaths took place due to family reasons. If six people have died… the CM should be held responsible.”