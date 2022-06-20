BJP Birbhum leader tells workers to stay ‘inactive’, Bengal party chief hits out

Unhappy with the formation of the new Birbhum district committee, BJP leader Dudhkumar Mondal on Sunday asked his supporters not to take part in party activities and remain “idle”.

In a Facebook post, Mondal, who is a member of the BJP’s state working committee, wrote: “The committees have been constituted from the district to the block level without consulting me. That is why the supporters and activists of the BJP who love me should sit quietly without any fuss.”

Mondal said he was not getting due respect from the party leadership. Mondal, who became a member of Mayureshwar gram panchayat in Birbhum for the first time in 1986 when there was no BJP organisation in the state, said, “When no one was around, I was there… I also won in 2016 (panchayat polls) when everyone ran away. But now I have no importance in the party.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

When asked if he had complained to the state leadership, a miffed Mondal said: “Who should I tell? Seeing me here, party workers started a movement here. That is my importance. None of those associated with the party for a long time are getting respect. As a result, the party is declining with every passing day.”

BJP state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar in a strong rebuke said that some “people have started thinking that they become great leaders”. “None of us at all exist outside the party. They may be forgotten… Nowhere in the party’s constitution is it written that these committees should be formed in consultation with Dudhkumar Mondal,” he said.

BJP’s national general secretary Anupam Hazra, however, said it was a matter of concern if a person like Mondal steps away from organisational work.

—With PTI