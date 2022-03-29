BJP’s Bengal MPs to meet PM Modi tomorrow, seek Art 355 in state

The BJP on Monday took out a rally in Kolkata city to protest against the Birbhum killings and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident.

Leaders workers led by party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari hit the streets from Subodh Mullick Square to Esplanade, holding placards and posters denouncing the killings.

The party claimed that about 30 incidents of killings have taken place across the state in last nine days.

“After the Birbhum incident, the CM has no moral right to remain in her post. She should step down owning full responsibility for the incident,” said Sukanta Majumdar.

Meanwhile, in the wake the incident and attack on party MLAs in the Assembly on Monday, BJP MPs from West Bengal will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister is aware of the situation in Bengal. He has called a meeting with us. Seventeen of our MPs from Bengal will meet him to will apprise him of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state,” said Majumdar.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Monday demanded that the Centre intervene in West Bengal in accordance with the Constitution after a ruckus in the Assembly there, alleging that there was no rule of law in the state and party MLAs Suvendu Adhikari and Manoj Tigga were “attacked” inside the House.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said, “In my seven years as MP I have not seen anybody is attacked. We need Article 355 as there is no rule of law in West Bengal. There is no government.”

Earlier, on a visit to Rampurhat two of Birbhum district, Adhikari had claimed district TMC chief Anubrata Mondal and party MLA Rana Singh were the masterminds of the killings.

The Tamluk MLA further claimed that a scrutiny of the duo’s call record details would bring out the truth.