BJP will become extinct if it doesn’t mend ways: Tathagata Roy

In a fresh verbal volley against the state BJP leadership, veteran party leader and former governor of Meghalaya Tathagata Roy on Thursday said it would become extinct if it did not mend its ways.

“BJP’s well-wishers point out that I should complaint about money and women within the party and not publicly. I politely tell them that the time has passed. The BJP can do whatever it wants to me. But if they do not radically reform their way of functioning, the extinction of the party in West Bengal is inevitable,” Roy tweeted.

The BJP, however, refused to give any importance to Roy’s comments. A senior party leader said, “We are not bothered about what he says anymore. He has been saying a lot of things against the party for a very long time. It holds no importance.” Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said the former governor had spoke the truth.

“Tathagata Da is a knowledgeable person and he has spoken the truth. We have been telling the same thing for a long time. People will never go with the BJP,” said Hakim.