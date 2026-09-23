‘Ensure regular meetings, audits, zero tolerance for corruption’: BJP tells college governing body presidents

The BJP on Tuesday held a workshop for presidents of the governing bodies of more than 450 colleges in West Bengal, laying down guidelines on financial oversight, recruitment, student welfare and the functioning of governing body meetings.

The meeting, held at the National Library in the presence of BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya and state observer Sunil Bansal, also included discussions on the upcoming municipal elections. However, a substantial part of the meeting was devoted to the role and responsibilities of the newly appointed governing body presidents.

According to BJP leaders present at the meeting, the presidents were told that there would be “zero tolerance” for corruption, misuse of power or political interference in the functioning of colleges. A senior BJP leader stated that the party aims to establish a new standard of transparency within college governing bodies, which they allege suffered from widespread corruption under the previous TMC administration.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

One of the presidents, who attended the meeting, told The Indian Express that they had been asked to strictly follow the West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Act, 2017.

“We have been told to strictly follow the West Bengal Universities and Colleges Administration and Regulation Act, 2017. We have been told not to politicise the educational institutions. A centralised portal is being run by the Higher Education Department and we all have to follow that,” he said.

The 2017 Act provides for a governing body in every state-aided universities and government-aided college and lays down its composition, powers and functions. It also requires one-third of its members to form the quorum for a meeting.

The presidents were asked to familiarise themselves with the ordinances and regulations of their respective universities. They were also told to hold regular governing body meetings, circulate agendas in advance, properly record and preserve minutes, and monitor whether decisions taken by the governing body were implemented.

Story continues below this ad

On financial matters, the guidelines included preparation of annual budgets, timely audits and deposit of employees’ provident fund. The presidents were also told that permanent appointments of teachers should not be made without the required recommendations of the College Service Commission (CEC).

The guidelines also covered employees’ Annual Confidential Reports, promotions, leave, pension and gratuity, with the presidents asked to ensure that these processes were completed on time.

The BJP leadership also asked the presidents to regularly inspect college hostels and messes, ensure campus safety and encourage students to participate in sports and NCC activities.

The presidents were cautioned against signing blank cheques or using college funds for personal purposes. They were also told that no governing body meeting could be held without a quorum and that major decisions could not be taken unilaterally.

Story continues below this ad

The guidelines further stated that illegal teacher recruitment, delays in audits or provident fund-related work and violations of government orders should be avoided. Presidents were also told not to interfere in academic or teaching matters or discriminate against students or staff

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay said the government had adopted a “zero tolerance” policy towards corruption.

“Today we held a workshop with presidents of the governing bodies of over 450 colleges. Many are new to this, so we have informed them about the dos and don’ts. Our main aim is to run the colleges without any political interference and in the next two to three years the educational indicators will improve. One can say that today we have done a basic literacy programme for the college presidents,” he said.

Chattopadhyay also said student body elections would be held only in colleges with an adequate number of students.

Story continues below this ad

The state government appointed BJP MLAs and MPs as presidents of governing bodies in 247 aided colleges in the first phase in August. Another 37 appointments followed, while 171 names were announced in September, taking the total to 455.