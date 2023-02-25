BJP asks if question paper was leaked or not; Board says ‘can’t be considered a leak’

As the purported images of a few pages of the English second language question paper for the Class X state board exams were circulated on social media after the examinations began on Friday, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar sought to know whether the question paper was leaked.

Sharing photographs of the purported question paper, BJP Balurghat MP Majumdar said, “We have come to know that some pages of the question paper were available on social media. We want to know whether they are the same which were given to the candidates appearing in the exam. We want a clarification whether the same has been leaked or not.”

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), which conducts the exam, however, clarified that “it cannot be considered as a leak as some pages of the question paper were available after the exam had started”. State Education Minister Bratya Basu also said that it was an act of “sabotage” by some person to derail the examination process.

WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly told reporters, “It cannot be termed a leak as only three of the 16 pages of the question paper were circulated on WhatsApp and that too one and a half hours after the three-hour-long exam started at 12 noon.”

“How can it be called a leak? The candidates were inside the examination centres and the exams were already in the progress. You can describe it as an attempt by someone to sabotage the smooth conduct of the examination process. The Board will not treat the issue lightly,” said Ganguly. Ganguly said the Board had requested the state administration to trace the origin of the WhatsApp post that was forwarded many times.

Basu said the image of the question paper was uploaded on WhatsApp from an exam centre in Malda district and wondered “whether it was a handiwork of people closed to Majumdar, who is a professor at Gour Banga University in Malda district, and whose constituency Balurghat is nearby”.

“The image of the question paper was circulated from an exam centre in Malda district. As stated by the Board president, I also think it is an act of sabotage. The Board president will possibly submit a report by tomorrow (Saturday). We also want to know whether this has any link with people associated with Sukanta Majumdar as he is a professor at a university in Malda and his constituency is near the place from where the incident is reported to have taken place,” Basu told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

A total of 6,98,627 candidates are appearing in the Madhyamik examination across 2,867 centres in the state. The exams began on February 23 and will continue till March 4.

Similarly, in 2022, a purported image of the English question paper surfaced on social media, but the Board had then said that it was fake.

During the Madhyamik exams between 2017 and 2019, there had been similar instances when images of purported question papers of English, physical science and other subjects were circulated on social media after the start of the exams. However, each time, the question papers did not tally with the original.