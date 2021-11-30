BJP asks election panel to deploy central forces for ‘fair’ KMC polls

"Looking at the present law and order situation in the state and reign of terror unleashed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is much worse than 2013, free and fair elections will not be possible without deployment of the Central Forces,” said the state BJP president. (Twitter/Dr Subhas Sarkar)

For a “free and fair” Kolkata Municipal Corporation election on December 19, the BJP on Monday demanded deployment of the Central Armed Police Force.

A delegation led by party leader Sisir Bajoria submitted a memorandum, signed by party president Sukanta Majumder, to the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC).

“As known to you, West Bengal experienced unprecedented post-poll violence after the recently-concluded Vidhan Sabha elections where in more than 50 karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party were murdered and many more injured. The severity of these violent incidences was so high that even the Calcutta High Court took cognizance of the same and ordered a CBl inquiry,” Majumdar wrote in his letter to WBSEC.

“We take this occasion to draw your attention to 2013 when the State Election Commission had approached the Hon’ble Supreme Court for the Central Forces despite the state government’s contrary view. Looking at the present law and order situation in the state and reign of terror unleashed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is much worse than 2013, free and fair elections will not be possible without deployment of the Central Forces,” said the state BJP president.

“Accordingly, the Bharatiya Janata Party calls upon the commission to take steps to ensure deployment of adequate CAPF for the forthcoming municipal elections,” he added.