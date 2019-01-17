BJP announces dates for five public meetings; says PM Modi, Amit Shah likely to attend

The BJP on Wednesday announced dates for five public meetings in the state and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president Amit Shah are scheduled to attend some of them.

The party is planning to hold the first meeting on January 20, a day after the Trinamool Congress’s Brigade Rally. The BJP made the announcement a day after its plans for a rath yatra were stalled following a Supreme Court order.

“Amit Shah will visit on January 20 and speak at Malda. On February 21, he will speak at Siuri (Birhum) and Jhargram (West Midnapore). On February 22, he will speak at Joynagar (South 24 Parganas) and Krishnanagar (Nadia). We have planned a brigade rally on February 8, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address people. He may be present at two other meetings as well. We are waiting for the green signal from PMO,” said state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, during a press meet at the party headquarters in Kolkata.

Ghosh also said the state BJP Mahila Morcha will conduct door-to-door campaigns while other wings conduct motorbike rallies and small meetings.

Party sources said the BJP will approach the state government for permission to hold the public meetings.

“We want to cooperate with the administration. We do not want to do something which will hamper normal public life. We will fight it out with TMC politically,” said Ghosh.

The state BJP chief also took a dig at the Brigade Rally, saying, “We will see how many national leaders come. Some people announced earlier that they won’t come. It may be just a rally of aunt and nephew (Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee).”