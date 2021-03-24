BJP announced its final list of candidates for 11 constituencies in West Bengal

The saffron party nominated former Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha from Rashbehari in south Kolkata.

The BJP on Tuesday announced its final list of candidates for 11 constituencies in West Bengal, where the Assembly polls will begin on March 27. The Opposition also changed its candidates in two seats.

Former Chief Economic Advisor Ashok Lahiri, who was earlier taken out from the Alipurduars seat in north Bengal following protests from local leaders, will now contest from Balurghat. Last week, Lahiri was replaced with local leader Suman Kanjilal in Alipurduars.

The saffron party nominated former Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha from Rashbehari in south Kolkata.



The BJP fielded new candidates from the seats of Chowrangee and Kashipur-Belgachia in north Kolkata after its nominees refused to contest the elections.

Sikha Mitra, the wife of former state Congress president Somen Mitra, was fielded from Chowrangee and Tarun Saha, the husband of TMC MLA Mala Saha, was given the ticket from Kashipur-Belgachia. In an embarrassment for the BJP, both Mitra and Tarun Saha refused to contest the election and said they did not join the party.

Meanwhile, the BJP fielded Biswajit Das, the current TMC MLA from Bangaon (Uttar) who recently joined the party, from Bagda in North 24 Parganas.



BJP MP Santanu Thakur’s brother Subrata Thakur was given a ticket from Gaighata in North 24 Parganas.