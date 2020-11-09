BJP and TMC spar over Suvendu Adhikari, Congress chimes in

Suvendu Adhikari

Days before senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and state minister Suvendu Adhikari’s rally in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, a war of words erupted between the BJP and the ruling party on Sunday over the possibility of the minister joining the saffron party. The Congress also commented on the matter.

The war of words started after Adhikari’s supporters put up rally posters that did not mention his political affiliation or current designation. The posters were seen in districts such as Purba Medinipur, Nadia, Murshidabad, Paschim Bardhaman and Malda.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday said the minister was very much with the ruling party. “There is no question of Suvendu not being with our party. He is very much with the TMC. He is a bright leader, who is an asset for any political party. Some people are trying to mislead the people about his future prospects,” he added.

Hinting at the possibility of Adhikari leaving the ruling party, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “TMC is like a cabbage. One by one its leaves are coming off. Once all leaves come off then there will be no cabbage.”

State Congress president and the party’s Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must remember Adhikari’s contribution to her rise to power.

“One cannot deny the contributions made by Suvendu Adhikari in the rise of Mamata Banerjee and her party. Singur and Nandigram movements were crucial in shaping what TMC is today. In Nandigram, the Adhikari family played the most important role. But today no one is remembering their valuable contributions,” said Chowdhury.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.