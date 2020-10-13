BJP an evil force, biggest pandemic: CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of “trying to flare up tensions” in the state for political gains, calling the party an “evil force” and the “biggest pandemic” that has struck India. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief compared the BJP to the “Asura”.

“On one hand, you have Covid-19, dengue, Malaria and on the other, you have the BJP, the biggest pandemic. It is an evil force. In Bengal, if you are into politics, you have to abide by certain norms that are part of our rich cultural heritage. In order to do politics in Bengal, one has to maintain politeness and civility. The BJP, however, is not bothered about anything. People may be dead or alive, [but] they are only interested in grabbing power. I want to tell them, it won’t be easy,” Banerjee said while unveiling the Durga Puja edition of the TMC’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla.

Comparing the Opposition party to the Asura, Banerjee said just like Durga visits the world every year to vanquish evil, the BJP will be defeated in next year’s state elections.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came days after the BJP’s protest march to state secretariat Nabanna turned violent.

