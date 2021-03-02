BJP alleges proxy vote attempt by some cops

The BJP said that it was a "highly irregular act and also tantamount to taking away someone's fundamental right to vote".

Alleging that an illegal exercise was being carried out by the police force to “enable collection of postal ballot and effect proxy votes” in the upcoming Assembly polls, a BJP delegation wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra on Monday.

In the letter undersigned by BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta and others, the party claimed that a section of police officers, under the banner of Welfare Association, was collecting photocopies of voter and Aadhaar cards of their colleagues across all ranks as part of the operation.

In its letter, the party said an “inspector by the name of Santanu Sinha Biswas is spearheading the exercise and two sub- inspectors Tapan Kr Maity and Bijitaswo Raut are assisting him, among others”.

The BJP leaders further stated that “several serving police personnel were seen swearing allegiance to Trinamool Congress in the presence of party MP Subrata Bakshi” at Uttirno building in Alipore on February 13.

“We demand an enquiry into the matter, and the police personnel carrying out the illegal exercise be immediately suspended. The police commissioner said he would look into the matter,” said Dasgupta.