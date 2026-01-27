‘Only one in country taking on BJP’: Akhilesh meets Mamata, says she’ll become CM again

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Tuesday and praised her for countering the “onslaught of the BJP” and declared his party’s support in her fight.

“If anyone in the entire country is taking on the BJP, it is Mamata Banerjee,” Akhilesh said after an hour-long meeting with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

“CM Mamata Banerjee is being harassed under the pretext of SIR [Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls]. We are confident that the people of Bengal have a deep emotional bond with their chief minister, and that she will become chief minister again. The BJP is fighting a battle to lose with dignity, but the people here will defeat them decisively,” he said.