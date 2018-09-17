BJP aims to drive out infiltrators, not refugees from Bengal: Vijayvargiya

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said “We are not in favour of driving out refugees from here. They may be Hindu, Sikh, Christian or Muslims.” (Express Photo) BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said “We are not in favour of driving out refugees from here. They may be Hindu, Sikh, Christian or Muslims.” (Express Photo)

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that his party’s aim is to drive out only infiltrators and not refugees from West Bengal.

“We are not in favour of driving out refugees from here. They may be Hindu, Sikh, Christian or Muslims. We will not drive them out. But our aim is to drive out Bangladeshi infiltrators from Bengal,” the BJP leader said Vijayvargiya at the party’s state executive meeting on Saturday.

He also asked state BJP leaders to campaign for the National Register for Citizens (NRC) across Bengal for the next 15 days and make people understand “the difference between infiltrators and refugees”.

“A large number of refugees and people belonging to minority communities live in West Bengal. If they get the wrong message ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year, it will be difficult for us fight the TMC here. Before the ruling party hits the street with this issue, our leaders will have to start their campaigning on NRC. They cannot afford to sit idle in their houses. They will also have to campaign for central government schemes,” Vijayvargiya said.

Sources said that the BJP has undertaken several activities which will be held between September 17 to 25 to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party will also celebrate Gandhi Jayanti in Bengal. In view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party has decided to put special focus on its activities on social media and plans to create 42 Facebook pages for 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

