BJP again moves HC, seeks deployment of central forces

The BJP on Tuesday filed a fresh petition seeking deployment of central forces for the coming civic polls in the state on February 27.

The BJP claimed that there has been “widespread violence” against the backdrop of the recently held polls to four civic bodies in the state. The BJP also alleged that some who submitted nominations as Independents are being put under pressure to withdraw their nominations.

The party also sought a speedy hearing. The court granted this application and the hearing is scheduled for 10:30 am on Wednesday.