BJP activist held for juxtaposing Mamata’s photo with picture of cash seized by ED in poster

July 27, 2022 10:31:12 am
A BJP activist has been arrested for allegedly creating a poster by juxtaposing a photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the picture of the cash seizure recently tweeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), following its raid in connection with a school recruitment scam, a police officer said.
A team of officers from Behala Police Station picked up BJP’s Kajal Bhowmik from his residence on Tuesday evening, he said.
“We arrested Kajal Bhowmick after receiving complaints that he juxtaposed a photograph of our CM with another image and made posters out of it. We have seized the posters and sent them for analysis,” the officer at Behala Police Station said, adding that an investigation into the case is underway.
Crores of rupees in cash were allegedly seized from the residence of a woman, who apparently happens to be a close associate of senior TMC leader and state minister Partha Chatterjee, according to ED sources.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
In a case of 'Cadbury Gems' vs 'James Bond', here's how HC ruled
How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drivePremium
Latest News
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s viral photo leaves fans excited for Pathaan
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear plea on EWS quota today
Registration for non-plan admissions to Class 11 in Delhi Government schools begins today
Rain fury: Flood-like situation in 3 districts of Rajasthan, 4 children drown; trains cancelled
Give regular poha a healthy twist with this fibre-rich, easy recipe
Jerome Powell’s bond market recession indicator is sending a warning
‘Cadbury Gems’ vs ‘James Bond’: Delhi HC says immense likelihood of confusion, rules in favour of Cadbury
Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth such case this month
CHSE Odisha 12th Science, Commerce 2022 result date, time and websites announced
Singer Balwinder Safri passes away
Sensex, Nifty bide time ahead of US Fed decision
Goa govt to hold ‘bhoomi poojan’ of soil, to be sent to new Parliament building in Delhi