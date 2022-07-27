scorecardresearch
BJP activist held for juxtaposing Mamata’s photo with picture of cash seized by ED in poster

A team of officers from Behala Police Station picked up BJP's Kajal Bhowmik from his residence on Tuesday evening, he said.

July 27, 2022 10:31:12 am
Kolkata, CM Mamata Banerjee, CM Mamata poster, West Bengal, BJP leader, Kolkata latest news, Indian ExpressCrores of rupees in cash were allegedly seized from the residence of a woman, who apparently happens to be a close associate of senior TMC leader and state minister Partha Chatterjee, according to ED sources. (file)

A BJP activist has been arrested for allegedly creating a poster by juxtaposing a photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the picture of the cash seizure recently tweeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), following its raid in connection with a school recruitment scam, a police officer said.

“We arrested Kajal Bhowmick after receiving complaints that he juxtaposed a photograph of our CM with another image and made posters out of it. We have seized the posters and sent them for analysis,” the officer at Behala Police Station said, adding that an investigation into the case is underway.

Crores of rupees in cash were allegedly seized from the residence of a woman, who apparently happens to be a close associate of senior TMC leader and state minister Partha Chatterjee, according to ED sources.

