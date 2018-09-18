BJP accuses TMC men of ‘assaulting’ its new members

TMC rubbished the allegations levelled by the BJP. (File) TMC rubbished the allegations levelled by the BJP. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of attacking five of its men in Arambagh sub-division of Hooghly district. The five are among 40 TMC workers who joined the BJP on Sunday at an event presided over by Arambagh BJP president Biman Ghosh. The BJP has filed an FIR against eight TMC workers in this connection.

“There have been allegations made by one group of people in this area that they were beaten up by another group. We are looking into the matter,’’ Sukesh Jain, Hooghly district SP, said.

“The incident took place on Sunday at Badangunje village in Arambagh. When these new members reached home after the ceremony, a group of eight TMC workers from the same village threatened them. They asked these 40 members to pay a fine of Rs 15,000 each as penalty for switching sides. Those who protested were beaten up,’’said Ghosh. Out of the five thrashed, four were taken to the Grameen hospital in Gohaat and the fifth worker to Arambagh sub-division hospital, he added.

Ghosh claimed that there are 200 more TMC supporters from the same village who want to join the BJP. “In fact, I have been told by my workers that close to 10,000 TMC workers want to join the BJP. I am waiting for the Durga Pujas to conclude after which they can join,’’ Ghosh added.

TMC’s joint secretary, Hooghly district, Dilip Singh, however, rubbished the allegations. “These are all false claims. None of our boys were involved in this incident,’’ Singh said. “There has been a lot of infighting within the party in this area. This incident is a result of a fight between two warring groups within the BJP. They have been claiming that in every block they go to, around 200-400 people express their willingness to join them and yet during BJP’s public meetings, only a handful show up,’’ he added.

