Sunday, December 29, 2019

BJP: 1 crore refugees to congratulate PM Modi for CAA

Claiming that the refugees in Bengal are happy, the party's state unit said it will send 1 crore messages from them through postcards and emails congratulating PM Narendra Modi for passage of the new citizenship law.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: December 29, 2019 4:57:31 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, modi on economy, modi on investments, modi at india inc, indian express Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The BJP on Saturday claimed there are at least 70 lakh to 1 crore fake voters in Bengal who have illegally entered India from Bangladesh. Claiming that the refugees in Bengal are happy, the party’s state unit said it will send 1 crore messages from them through postcards and emails congratulating PM Narendra Modi for passage of the new citizenship law.

At a press conference, BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “One crore refugees will congratulate the PM for passing this law. They will thank him for giving them citizenship.”

