BJP: 1 crore refugees to congratulate PM Modi for CAA

The BJP on Saturday claimed there are at least 70 lakh to 1 crore fake voters in Bengal who have illegally entered India from Bangladesh. Claiming that the refugees in Bengal are happy, the party’s state unit said it will send 1 crore messages from them through postcards and emails congratulating PM Narendra Modi for passage of the new citizenship law.

At a press conference, BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “One crore refugees will congratulate the PM for passing this law. They will thank him for giving them citizenship.”

