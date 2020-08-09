Bengal biweekly lockdown: Public transport off the streets, offices remain closed

Kolkata’s Esplanade wears a deserted look during the biweekly lockdown on Saturday. (Photo by Partha Paul) Kolkata’s Esplanade wears a deserted look during the biweekly lockdown on Saturday. (Photo by Partha Paul)

A complete lockdown was imposed across the state on Saturday — the second time this month — as part of the government’s strategy to impose curbs twice a week.

Public transport, offices and commercial establishments remained closed across the state, with only essential services being allowed.

In Kolkata, adequate police forces were deployed at all important traffic intersections to ensure the strict implementation of the restrictions. Police officials were seen checking every vehicle, allowing only those with valid reasons to proceed. In some areas, the police faced people’s anger while implementing the restrictions.

In the Dum Dum police station area in North 24 Parganas district, a civic volunteer was injured when a scooter driver she had stopped for rash driving tried to speed away and ran over her feet. The police later detained the driver.

Senior police officers had alerted all the stations the day before to take legal action against anyone who intentionally violates the curbs.

Kolkata Police said it arrested 671 people and prosecuted 32 vehicles for violating lockdown rules since the morning. The officials booked or prosecuted 379 people for not wearing masks, and 25 people were booked for spitting in the public.

The police in Bidhannagar, which covers areas such as Salt Lake, New Town and VIP Road, arrested 42 people and seized eight vehicles for violating the lockdown rules.

The police across the state used a variety of ways to publicly punish people who broke rules. In the districts, violators at several places were told to do squats and sit-ups on the street for stepping out without a proper reason.

All flight operations at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport remained suspended.

West Bengal is still struggling to contain the pandemic, which has surged over the past month. On Saturday, its case count crossed 90,000 to settle at 92,615, while the toll rose to 2,005. Complete lockdown will be imposed on August 20 (Thursday), 21 (Friday), 27 (Thursday), 28 (Friday) and 31 (Monday).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd