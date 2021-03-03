Bitter electoral slugfest in West Bengal gets a sweet makeover!

This isn’t the first time that Bengal’s sweet shop owners are cashing in big time on the poll season. They are known to come out with offerings to suit different themes and occasions. (Representational/Express Photo)

The bitter electoral slugfest in West Bengal has just got a delectably sweet makeover, courtesy a renowned, century-old sweet shop.

Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, a trusted and popular name in Bengal’s sweetmeat tradition, has come out with a range of ‘sandesh’ shaped in the symbols and slogans of political parties that will go to battle in the upcoming Assembly elections. The offerings present an unique opportunity for locals to not only indulge their sweet tooth but also show where their leanings lie.

While some sweets have political slogans embossed on them, there are others with carvings of the ruling Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP’s poll mascot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“From Monday, we started selling sweets with Didi’s and Modi’s faces on them. We’re also offering soft-rolled Nalen Gurer Sandesh (sweets with a dash of jaggery) with carvings of slogans such as ‘Khela Hobe’ (let the game begin) and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ (Long Live Lord Ram). I am sure these offerings will find favour with our customers and push sales as the election draws near,” Sudip Mullick, owner of the sweetmeat chain told Indian Express.

Leaving nothing to the imagination on the political parties that hold the patents for the slogans carved on the sweets, the makers have embossed ‘Khela Hobe’ on sweets in the trademark white and green of the Trinamool Congress and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on those coloured saffron. A shop owner said that with the poll bandwagon ready to roll in, even ‘rosogollas’ (sweet balls dipped in sugar syrup) in the colours of the TMC and BJP are seeing a surge in demand.

Over the last few days, both Trinamool and BJP leaders have been raising the ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan at meetings and videos have gone viral showing leaders of either party dancing to the tune that goes with it.

At a recent campaign event, Mamata had raised the slogan, with the crowd joining in lustily.

It would appear that the parties are gung-ho on their prospects as bulk orders have already been placed with the makers and more are likely to follow around counting day. “We’re expecting huge orders once the results are announced in May,” Mullick said.

This isn’t the first time that Bengal’s sweet shop owners are cashing in big time on the poll season. They are known to come out with offerings to suit different themes and occasions.

“Since we understand the importance of this election, we wanted to create something special to show what it means for our state and people. These specially-made sweets embossed with party symbols have huge demand, especially close to the result day,” said another sweet shop owner on VIP Road in Kolkata.