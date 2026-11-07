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Retired judge Justice Biswajit Basu resigned from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) appellate tribunal in West Bengal on Saturday, citing personal reasons, becoming the second tribunal judge to do so within a month.
Justice Basu submitted his resignation to Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge.
His exit comes after retired Justice Indrajit Chatterjee tendered his resignation on September 30, citing commute difficulties and issues with the Election Commission’s (EC) portal. However, he later decided to continue after the poll body promised to address his concerns.
The development also comes at a time when judges of more than a dozen tribunals appointed on the orders of the Supreme Court to process SIR appeals in the state have highlighted glaring gaps in the EC’s digital portal set up for them.
Sources indicated that Justice Basu, who currently serves as chairman of the Commission on Institutional Corruption, was also unhappy with issues relating to infrastructure and the tribunal’s login procedures.
Former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, T S Sivagnanam, had also resigned from the tribunal earlier.
In late October, Justice Chatterjee wrote to the Chief Justice expressing his intention to resign from November 2. He had cited the daily 70-80 km commute from his Salt Lake residence to the tribunal’s Joka premises, as well as objections to the ECI’s portal restrictions and Aadhaar-linked login requirements.
However, he later agreed to continue after the ECI assured judges that changes would be made, including permitting additional categories of supporting documents, allowing digital signatures in place of Aadhaar credentials, and examining the possibility of shifting the tribunal venue from Joka.
The SIR appellate tribunals were set up in West Bengal following a Supreme Court order issued in March this year. The tribunals are hearing cases related to 27.18 lakh voters struck off the electoral rolls just before the Assembly polls in April.
On September 18, the EC told the Supreme Court that 38.31 lakh appeals had been filed before the tribunals. Of these, 22.21 lakh were filed by deleted voters, and 16.10 lakh were against inclusions. Only 1.26 lakh appeals had been disposed of till September 10, the EC said.