Retired judge Justice Biswajit Basu resigned from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) appellate tribunal in West Bengal on Saturday, citing personal reasons, becoming the second tribunal judge to do so within a month.

Justice Basu submitted his resignation to Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge.

His exit comes after retired Justice Indrajit Chatterjee tendered his resignation on September 30, citing commute difficulties and issues with the Election Commission’s (EC) portal. However, he later decided to continue after the poll body promised to address his concerns.

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Judges flagged portal issues

The development also comes at a time when judges of more than a dozen tribunals appointed on the orders of the Supreme Court to process SIR appeals in the state have highlighted glaring gaps in the EC’s digital portal set up for them.